SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A gold-certified country artist will be heading to Sioux City next Spring.

According to a release, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced Monday that Travis Denning will be at the Hard Rock Casino’s Anthem stage on March 24, 2023.

Tickets go on sale December 23 starting at 10 a.m. and can be purchase either on the Hard Rock’s website or in-person at the Rock Shop.

The event is only for guests 21 and older.