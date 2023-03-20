SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City has announced Lainey Wilson as their next act to perform in their Battery Park summer concert series.

The country star will be performing on Thursday, August 10.

Wilson has been recognized as CMA’s 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year. She has also been crowned as Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021,” and earned CMT’s 2022 “Breakout Artist of the Year.”

Known for chart-topping songs such as “Things A Man Oughta Know,” and “Never Say Never,” the release from the Hard Rock recognizes Wilson as a prolific and sought-after songwriter.

Her critically acclaimed album, “Bell Bottom Country,” reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart, quickly rose to No. 1 on iTunes charts, and has amassed over 161 million streams to date.

Tickets will go on sale Friday and may be purchased online or in-person at the Rock Shop. All events in Battery Park are open to all ages.