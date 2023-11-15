SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Country artist Casey Donahew will be making a stop at the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2024.

Donahew is slated to perform inside the Anthem on February 10, 2024.

The country artist started his career in Texas’ local music scene and rose to be a popular name in country in just over 10 years, according to the Hard Rock.

Tickets for Donahew’s show go on sale Friday. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the Rock Shop or online on the Hard Rock’s website. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend shows in Anthem.