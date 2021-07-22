Countdown continues to RAGBRAI 2021 in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The finishing touches for the RABRAI XLVIII kickoff were underway Friday in the Ice Cream Capital of the World.

“We do have at least 400 volunteers overall,” Le Mars RAGBRAI Executive Committee member Julie Hurt said.

Organizers set up all 50 state flags along Highway 3 to greet riders as they begin the roughly 455-mile trek across the state of Iowa.

Hurt says 15,000 registered riders from across the country will soon gear up for their long journey ahead.

The Plymouth County Fairgrounds are expected to host thousands of campers in their 35-acre space before the kickoff.

“They need to have their wristbands and their car passes available. If you do not have those, we will not let you into the campgrounds to camp. You will need to go down to the expo to obtain those items,” Hurt said.

For some riders, it will be the second long journey they take as part of the RAGBRAI experience.

“We’re from Southern California, Huntington Beach, California, so we drove out, saw a daughter in Colorado on the way out, [and] now we’re here spending time with my mom before the ride takes off on Sunday,” RAGBRAI participant Linda Archer said.

Locals not participating in RAGBRAI are also welcome to enjoy the fairground festivities leading up to the kickoff of the ride.

“You don’t need a wristband to get in to watch the entertainment, but we will ask that you walk or ride your bike in,” Hurt said.

For more information on RAGBRAI Le Mars, visit their official website here.