Council passes resolution to delay demolition of 100-year-old house

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of Iowa’s most endangered properties is safe for just a bit longer.

The Sioux City Council voted to delay the demolition of the Prairie School-style home in the Country Club Neighborhood. The owner of the house had asked for the 90-day delay in order to make repairs to the nearly 100-year-old property.

City officials said they feel the home is not a lost cause.

“You know, to save that house, it’s a gem that we need to save. So, Mr. Weinberg should be congratulated for taking that on. He has not a lot to gain by that, but hopefully it’ll be one of those neighborhood classics that we saved for the betterment of the whole city.” said Mayor Bob Scott.

The home in question was ordered to be demolished in 2018 after being red tagged two years prior. It had been unoccupied and empty for over a decade.

