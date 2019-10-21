Council approves second reading of lifting pit bull ban

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City council has approved the second reading on appealing the city’s pit bull ban.

Monday night, the second reading passed 3-2 with Councilman Dan Moore changing his vote to keep the ban. He said he has to think more before the next vote.

Last week, the city council approved the first reading 4-1, with many expressing their emotions and passion behind the issue. Monday night was no different as Mayor Bob Scott used his gavel many times as the room broke out in various shouting matches.

The council needs to vote on the third and final reading on November 4 before the ban would be lifted.