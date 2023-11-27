SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday night’s Sioux City council meeting was short but effective.

City council members approved a letter of intent to begin an environmental study concerning reconstruction of the Sioux Gateway Airport taxiway. Mayor Bob Scott said this was a long time coming.

“This is a huge deal for our guard unit,” Scott said. “Thank you guys for, all of you, for all the work that you’ve done to get us to this stage. This is money that’s owed to your guard unit, from agreements that they’ve never honored, so we’re thankful that they’re finally realizing that.”

The environmental assessment is expected to cost around $1 million. It will be funded by the National Guard Bureau and Federal Aviation Administration.