Cottonwood Days to provide summer fun

Another favorite summer tradition is just around the corner in Dakota City.

City administrator Alyssa Silhacek joins us today for more on the event.

It will be the Dakota City’s 8th year as they prepare for the big event next weekend.

There will be kids activities,eating contests, vendor booths, cornhole tournament, sand volleyball tournament, car show, old fashioned games, and a street dance.

It will be held at Cottonwood Cove Park at South 14th and Hickory Street in Dakota City June 28 through 30.

