Cosmopolitan Club to host free diabetes testing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Cosmopolitan Club is once again hosting a free chance for people to focus on their health.

They will be doing free public diabetes testing Saturday at the South Sioux City HyVee. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. anyone can go to get tested.

The group will be in the parking lot with a mobile testing unit. If tested, people will be given a referral to take back to their doctor. Nursing services by the Nebraska Methodist College.

Rev. Dr. Marilyn van Duffelen and Pat Curry with the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club were in the KCAU 9 News studio as they spoke more about the event.