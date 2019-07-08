Cosmopolitan Club gears up for Annual Shoot for a Cure Golf Tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For some people, the summer season is all about getting out on the green and the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club has a great reason to get out on the course this week.

It’s their 23rd Annual Shoot for a Cure Golf Tournament. It is raising money for diabetes research, treatment, and prevention.

The tournament will be held Friday, July 12 at Whispering Creek Golf Course.

It is a four-person Texas Scramble. Teams of four will tee off starting at 1:00 p.m. It is $95 per person to register. That includes a cart, lunch, and a steak dinner. It’s not just golfing, but door prizes, pick-a-putt, and a silent auction.

The Cosmopolitan Club works to support people with diabetes here in Siouxland. The funds raised from the golf tournament will go right back to helping support people currently battling the disease, as well as identifying others who may have it.

The club offers free diabetes screenings throughout the year and support for Siouxlanders who are already diagnosed.

If you’re interested in registering, just call 712-259-0950.