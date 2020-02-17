Closings
Correctionville woman wins $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize

by: Reilly Mahon

Jessica Baldwin, from Correctionville, Iowa Courtesy of Iowa Lottery

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Woodbury County woman won a $50,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery.

Jessica Baldwin, of Correctionville, won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game.

She purchased her winning ticket at Brew, 404 11th St. in Correctionville.

Baldwin claimed her prize on Friday at the lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake.

The $50,000 Holiday Crossword is a $5 scratch game that stopped selling in January.

