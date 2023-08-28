CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Correctionville man was arrested on Sunday after a report of an assault led officials to a “marijuana grow operation.”

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to the 300 block of Birch Street after receiving a 911 call in which a person could be heard crying.

The documents state that while officers were arriving at the scene, officials received a second call in which a woman claimed that her son was assaulted. Responders were directed to a residence on the 4000 block of 155th Street.

Officers spoke with the woman who allegedly told them that she had attended a wedding with Nathan Grandadam, 42, of Correctionville, along with her 11-month-old child. The woman stayed at the wedding while Grandadam went home with the child.

According to the documents, the woman came home and Grandadam confronted her on the back patio where they got into an argument. The altercation escalated and he threw the woman from her chair before kicking her in the face. She attempted to get away from him by running into the house and locking him out.

Grandadam allegedly forced his way inside and ran up the staircase as the woman made the first 911 call. The documents state that as the woman reached the base of the steps, Grandadam threw the 11-month-old down the stairs. The woman was able to jump and catch the child, but still sustained some injuries during the fall.

The woman attempted to contact someone to come get her, as well as several attempts to contact 911. The documents specified that Grandadam would take her phone to prevent her from contacting the authorities. The woman and child were able to get away from Gaandadam when her friends arrived to pick her up.

Officials went back to the residence on Birch Street where they were able to smell marijuana near the patio. A search warrant was executed and officials were able to find marijuana plants in different stages, heat lamps, a humidifier, and other “essential items to conduct a marijuana grow operation” in the basement. The materials were seized as evidence.

The documents state that officials attempted to interview Grandadam, but he would not cooperate.