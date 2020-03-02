Correctionville man wins $1M prize from Leap Day Powerball

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Correctionville has been identified as the person who won the $1 million prize from the Powerball.

After matching the first five numbers but missing the Powerball from the Leap Day lottery drawing, Shane Saxen, 31, claimed his prize at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

News of someone winning big spread through the community quickly. Saxen’s sister heard the news and asked if he had bought a ticket. After telling her he did, she had him grab it to check the numbers, which he did.

“At first I didn’t believe her, and I said, ‘No way. And then she’s like, ‘No, seriously. For real.’ I just kind of paused for a second and my stomach dropped. And it was cool,” Saxen said.

Saxen, who works as a campus security officer at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, said he plans to invest most of his winnings for retirement planning. He will also likely get a new vehicle as well.

“I’ll probably trade in my vehicle now for a new vehicle,” he said. “I’ll be doing some thinking about what I want to do.”

Saxen said he usually waits to buy a Powerball ticket until the jackpot’s up really high

“In this case, I just decided, ‘Why not? I’ll get one,’” he said.

Saxen bought his ticket Brew, a convenience store and coffee shop at 404 11th St. in Correctionville. Brew will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket at one of its stores.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $90 million annuity for Wednesday.