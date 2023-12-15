SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Correctionville man who was accused of assaulting a woman and child and having a marijuana grow operation has been sentenced.

Nathan Grandadam courtesy Woodbury County Jail

Nathan Grandadam, 42, was originally arrested in late August and charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a class D felony; domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a class D felony; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (more than half an ounce but less than 50 kilograms of marijuana) (manufacturing a controlled substance), a class D felony; drug stamp tax violation, a class D felony; assault while participating in a felony, a class D felony; and second-degree criminal mischief, also a class D felony.

These charges stem from an incident back in August where officials were called to a home on the 4000 block of 155th Street to speak with a woman who had been assaulted. A woman said that Grandadam had assaulted her after an argument and threw her 11-month-old child down a flight of stairs. The woman was able to catch the child, but the baby was still injured.

Police were directed to a home on the 300 block of Birch Street where a search warrant was executed and officials found many items that related to a marijuana growth operation.

After taking a plea agreement on Tuesday, Grandadam has pleaded guilty to four of the eight original charges, one of which was modified. Grandadam pleaded guilty to domestic abuse causing bodily injury, first-degree harassment, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal mischief. The controlled substance charge was modified to remove a habitual offender enhancement.

Grandadam will be serving one year in prison for domestic abuse, two years for harassment, five years for intent to deliver a controlled substance, and 15 years for second-degree criminal mischief. The one- and two-year sentences will be served concurrently with the five and 15-year sentences. This means Grandadam will serve 20 years in prison. Grandadam will also have to pay $2,310 in fines.