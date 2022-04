CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — A cafe in Correctionville is a total loss after a fire Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to Liz’s Cafe and Spirits at 517 Driftwood Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Correctionville Fire Chief Jeff Wortman told KCAU that five different fire departments responded to the fire.

Officials don’t yet know the cause of the fire. An investigation is ongoing.