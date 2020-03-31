Corps of Engineers say some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable

FILE – This March 18, 2019, file photo, taken by the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol and provided by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management shows flooding along the Missouri River in rural Iowa north of Omaha, Neb. (Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management via AP, File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — With flood concerns already high in the Midwest, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning that many levees on the Missouri and Kansas rivers that were damaged during last year’s devastating floods remain vulnerable to high water.

The National Weather Service has said Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri and eastern North Dakota and South Dakota face an above-average flood risk this spring, due largely to soil saturation to the north.

Record flooding in 2019 damaged several levees, many of which have yet to be repaired.

The Corps says “challenging weather conditions and higher flows” continue, delaying the ability to fully assess damage.