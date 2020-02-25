Corps increasing Gavins Point releases ahead of spring runoff

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Releases at Gavins Point Dam in Yankton will be increasing later this week.

The US Army Corps of Engineers said that permitting conditions, releases will be increased to 41,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). That is up from 35,000 cfs which was increased in the first week of February.

John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said the increase will help them to be aggressive about maintaining the control storage space in the system ahead of the spring runoff, which is expected to be above normal, and reduce flood risk.

The Corps also said that they will only increase releases if it won’t affect flooding downstream or levee recovery. They also said that will they will work to not impact the supply of municipal and sanitary water use.

Remus also recommended that anyone interested should monitor the river forecasts from the National Weather Service and reports from the Missouri River Water Management.

The National Weather Service will issue their next spring flood outlook on February 27. The Corps will update its runoff forecast for the Missouri River upper basin on March 5.