Corps closes Missouri River levee break near Rock Port

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worker Ron Allen uses a GPS tool to survey the extent of damage where a levee failed along the Missouri River near Saline City, Mo. The National Weather Service said Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, there is an elevated flood risk along the eastern Missouri River basin this spring because the soil remains wet and significant snow is on the ground in North Dakota and South Dakota. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District says work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year.

The break just southwest of Rock Port was one of several along the levee section that saw thousands of rural acres submerged and a section of Interstate 29 and other roads in the region damaged and closed to traffic.

The Corps says crews will continue restoring the levee section to its pre-flood height.

Crews have been scrambling to make repairs ahead of spring and the likelihood of renewed flooding along the river in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas.