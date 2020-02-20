Coronavirus threat could impact South Dakota farmers operations

VOLGA, S.D. (KSFY) – Bad weather and tariffs made last year pretty tough for farmers and the threat of the coronavirus could be another wrench in their operations.

Depending on how bad the coronavirus spreads, officials with the South Dakota Farm Bureau said there could be an impact on the U.S. economy.

After President Trump signed the phase one trade deal in January, it seemed like things were turning around for farmers.

But as China takes an economic hit from the virus, the country may import fewer agricultural goods from the U.S.

“And that would turn into possibly decreased demand for our products, but those are things that we just have to adjust to as we go and manage it when we find out what happens. I know our government is doing everything they can to keep it from spreading and working with the Chinese and other countries around the world to try to get a handle on that,” said Scott VanderWal, South Dakota Farm Bureau President.

VanderWal said there is not much farmers can do. So he’s trying to stay positive and focus on what he can control, which is planning for the next crop year.