Coronavirus medical tests for 13 from cruise ship evacuated to Omaha hospital await federal review

Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medical Center vehicles leaving Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, Feb 17, 2020. American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan’s coast who were at high risk of being exposed to the novel coronavirus were flown to Omaha and taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus after landing. (Z Long/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — An official says results from new tests for the COVID-19 disease on 13 people evacuated to an Omaha hospital from a cruise ship in Japan await confirmation from federal experts.

Taylor Wilson with Nebraska Medicine said the Nebraska Public Health Lab (NPHL) has completed testing on 13 people.

She said Tuesday that the results aren’t expected for several days.

Wilson said the reason for the additional time is that tests are being sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide confirmation.

The 13 were part of a larger group of American citizens who’d arrived back in the U.S. Monday.

One of the 13 was placed in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at Nebraska Medical Center to receive a higher level of care because he had a cough and other symptoms in addition to a chronic illness.

The rest are in the National Quarantine Unit.

“We do want to commend the efforts of the folks at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, who have worked tirelessly to provide not only these test results, but others for the community,” said Taylor Wilson, Nebraska Medicine.

NPHL is currently one of three state public health labs that have successfully verified the CDC assay in their laboratory and are certified to perform diagnostic testing using the assay.