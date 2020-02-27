New clinical trial to treat coronavirus being offered to some infected patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thirteen people infected with covid-19 are being monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center quarantine unit.

One of those patients will be participating in a new clinical trial to treat the coronavirus.

“Normally it takes months and months for these trials to be up and running, and now we’re talking about weeks,” Dr. Andre Kalil, University of Nebraska Medical Center said.

“To be enrolled in the trial, they would have to have the coronavirus test positive and they’re going to have to have signs of lung infection that it’s like signs of pneumonia,” Dr. Andre Kalil added.

Doctors will be experimenting with an anti-viral treatment called Remdesivir.

It’s previously been tested for treating ebola and serve acute respiratory syndrome or “sars”, which is also caused by a type of coronavirus.

According to Iowa officials, a dozen people in Iowa are being monitored for coronavirus.

As of now, no coronavirus cases have been identified in Iowa.