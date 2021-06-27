‘Cornhole for a Cause’ held at Arena Sports Academy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The first Cornhole for a Cause tournament took place at the Arena Sports Academy.

The St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network partnered up with the Arena Sports Academy to host the event to raise money for the community.

“Our needs and services across the community are going to grow for what we’re doing, so to have this support by various community members from in the city and outside the city, we’ve had people traveling from an hour away. It’s such a heartwarming feeling,” said Stacy Selk.

The tournament also featured raffle prizes, auction items, and food for attendees.