Cornfield fire in Homer caused by UTV

HOMER, Nebraska (KCAU) — Crews responded to a fire near Homer that spread to a nearby cornfield Monday afternoon.

The Homer Fire Department received a report of a fire at 3 p.m. and called in assistance from the Dakota Covington Rural Fire and Rescue where they were able to put out the fire after two hours.

According to officials on the scene, the fire was caused by a side-by-side utility vehicle that ignited then spread to an unharvested cornfield.

The amount of property damage and acres that were burned is currently unknown.

No injuries were reported.