SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Learn how Sioux Cityans in the late 19th century celebrated the autumn harvest.

From 1887 to 1891, the highlight of the autumn festivals was the construction of a large, ornate temporary structure called a Corn Palace covered in corn and other grains. The palaces were typically open for a few weeks starting in late September or early October.

The final Corn Palace was open for nearly the entire month of October in 1891. Although the festivals were short-lived, they are remembered through the excellent print and photographic collection at the Museum.

Thursday, September 21 at 12:05 p.m. the Sioux City Public Museum is hosting History at High Noon: Sioux City’s Corn Palaces. Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk, will showcase both exterior views and rarely-seen interior images of the palaces and more.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.