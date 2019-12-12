Coping with stress during college exams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As Christmas break quickly approaches that means the end of semester exams for college students. That can become a very stressful time for students.

Morningside educators have found creative ways to help students cope with stress. From comfort dogs, body massages, and snack breaks students have a number of ways to decompress.

“Going through classes for the first time, it was pretty stressful. And taking finals for the first time, I’m just not a fan,” said freshmen student at Morningside College Austin Gartener.

He has a lot on his plate balancing friends, football and classwork.

“You gotta focus in class to make sure you can get your stuff done and get that good grade that you know you want,” said Gartener.

“You know the whole semester is building up to this, and if you weren’t doing good at midterms you have got to really buck down and get going so it’s just a cyclical on a college campus,” said Carol Garvey, the director of Student Health Services on Morningside’s campus.

To help relieve some stress during finals week Morningside is having events like massages to help give students an escape for their textbooks.

“I think the kids have a lot of fun. They just have fun at it, and they all come out talk to each other. And they are all coming out after the big “ahh” scare its a release and a message is going to do that,” said Garvey.

But even more important for students is to keep their mental health in check by surrounding themselves with others and doing things they enjoy doing during this stressful time.

“This isn’t the end of the world. I mean you will survive this and take a minute and be good to yourself,” said Gravey.

For freshmen student Gartener, this semester is just one step closer to his career in computer science.

“Every time you take a final, you’re finishing a class to finish your major and then go out and get your job and start your life. So, it’s important and it’s stressful but you can make it through,” said Gartener.

During this stressful time, some students will turn to drugs so it’s important to pay attention to your kids as there are other ways of coping with stress.