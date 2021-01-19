Siouxlanders cope with guilt, shame when testing positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Brian Tripp tested positive for COVID-19 a few months back. He said the possibility of him being the reason someone else contracted the virus is what kept him feeling guilty, even after his symptoms faded.

“You know, I felt a little guilty cause what if I gave it to someone’s grandma and she ended up passing away? Tripp said. “That’s on me. I don’t know how long I had it before I quarantined, you never know so of course, yeah.”

Amy Bloch, the executive director of Catholic Charities, said if you feel the same way, you’re not alone. Other people who choose not to wear a mask or to go out to in large groups are not your fault.

“Other people in situations that put them at risk, you’re not responsible for the choices other people made even if maybe you didn’t make a good choice.” Bloch said.

If you do receive a positive test, Bloch said focus on your wellness instead of dwelling on the diagnosis.

“With COVID-19, there has been a lot of shame placed with having it, you know, people we have seen here at Catholic Charities have described that people can treat them like the plague if they have it or people don’t want to be around them,” said Bloch.

Bloch recommends for her patients who are feeling guilty or anxious to practice deep breathing. Going for a drive or reading a book are just some things you can do to help. She also recommends, finding the positive side to every situation.

“Guilt can be a good thing. There’s healthy guilt, there’s unhealthy guilt. Some of what healthy guilt does, is it keeps us from putting ourselves in difficult situations. It also helps us acknowledge that maybe we didn’t make good choices and we can learn from them,” said Bloch.

Confiding in friends or family can also be helpful, especially if you’re feeling alone while quarantining.

If you feel like discussing your negative emotions, seek professional help with a local counselor.