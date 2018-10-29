Cooling down this week

We have a really nice day ahead of us, but a gradual cooldown and eventually a few light rain and snow chances are in the forecast.

Today we will remain under mostly sunny skies, with temperatures shooting up to the upper 60’s again this afternoon. Some areas in northeastern Nebraska will see temperatures in the low 70’s even.

Tonight a few clouds move in the area but we will stay dry. With the clouds overhead, temperatures will stay on the warmer side overnight with lows expected in the mid 40’s.

Another nice one is expected Tuesday, but we will cool down around 10 degrees from the warmth today.

Thursday night into Friday a cold front will push through bringing some light rain showers. This has the potential to switch to snow right before the sun rises in the morning Friday, but there is no accumulation expected.

There is another chance to see some rain and snow on Saturday. With a high of 46 degrees, most of it will remain as rain, but we have the chance to see a few flakes again.

With the precipitation heading our way this week and even a chance of snow, we are not worried at the moment. Most of the precip. will end up falling as rain, as we are expecting around a half an inch throughout the week. When it comes to potential snowfall, there could be an isolated dusting, but most of us should keep seeing green grass.

The Halloween outlook is fantastic before the cooldown. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low 60’s with plenty of sunshine.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News