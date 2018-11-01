Cooldown ahead with a rainy pattern

A near perfect Halloween just wrapped up in Siouxland, and we have one more nice day ahead of us today before we are expecting cooler temperatures and rain chances to move through.

We will still reach the upper 50’s and low 60’s for most of us this afternoon. We will start out with plenty of sunshine, and that is where we will get most of the heat from. Heading to the afternoon, clouds will begin to build back up in our area.

This will eventually lead to overcast skies this evening, and a few showers are expected overnight with this front passing through. The rain that does come will end up being light, and with warm temperatures we are not expecting snow with this round.

Friday should remain dry, with a few showers possible in eastern Siouxland.

As we head to Saturday, we are expecting on and off showers throughout much of the day. A great day to stay inside and turn on those heaters. Temperatures will still shoot up to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s so the chance to see snow with this round is also nixed at the moment.

Moving to next Monday, we have another chance to see some precipitation. Most of this will end up being snow yet again, but there is a chance to see a few snowflakes falling as well. Warm low overnight temperatures will make it tough for any of the snow to stick, so you may be seeing it fall, but you will also notice it melting almost immediately.

There is still the potential to see an isolated dusting in a few areas, but most will just stick with rain, and any accumulation that might occur with be wiped out with warm afternoon temperatures expected.

We will have all of the latest details of the snow potential right here on KCAU 9 News.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News