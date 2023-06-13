LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The 2023 Le Mars Ice Cream Days kicks off Wednesday.

Le Mars has many events planned for this year’s event including a carnival, a parade, and concerts. Looking to get in on the fun? You can find a full list of events and parking details below.

Wednesday

The four days of events will kick off Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. with a special version of the City Chamber’s Le Mars Chamber Coffee at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor.

Later that night, the Tri-State Cruisers Car Show will begin at 5 p.m. at the Olson Cultural Events Center. A wide variety of antiques, classics, customs, low-riders, and much more will be on display until 10 p.m.

Also beginning at 5 p.m. is the Quilts of Valor Recipient Presentation, an event that honors local veterans.

The Iowa Rock Allstars will be performing at the Olson Cultural Events Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. The show will last until 8:30 p.m.

The Kiwanis & Aktion Clubs will be hosting an ice cream social at Foster Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a free concert from the Municipal Band at the park.

Thursday

Thursday’s events begin at 1:30 p.m. with a concert from The Browns. Their “It’s Summertime” show is a ticketed show. Tickets are available here.

A family bike ride will take place at 6 p.m. The ride will start at the Olson Cultural Events Center and end at Primebank. There will be an ice cream social at Primebank beginning at 6 p.m. so families can grab a sweet treat after the ride. The ice cream social ends at 8 p.m.

Later that night, families can enjoy a movie at the Le Mar’s original drive-in theater. This year’s movie is Sing 2. The movie will start at 8:30 p.m.

Friday

From noon until 9 p.m. on Friday, there will be a photo booth at 35 Central Avenue.

The Browns “It’s Summertime” Show will return Friday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.

The Le Mars Public Library will be hosting the Kid’s Fun Fest at the Olson Cutural Events Center from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will be carts, a foam part, and free ice cream.

Also at the Olson Cultural Events Center will be a carnival from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Pony rides, face painting, glitter tattoos, airbrush tattoos, balloon making, giant games, a petting zoo, axe throwing, “Golf Fun!”, and “Sports Mania” events will also take place at the Olson Cutural Events Center from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Bubble Proffesor will also be there from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The Le Mars Community Youth Theater will be putting on a free show of “The Adventures of Rose Red (Snow White’s Less-Famous Sister)” at the Postal Playhouse. This event will be free, but seating is limited so tickets can be secured here. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Friday’s festivities will close out with the Summer Fun Run 5K beginning at 8:30 p.m. Registration details can be found here.

Saturday

The Ice Cream Days Parade will begin Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Parade starts at 8th Street and Central Avenue and will end at 2nd Street NE and Central Avenue. The Carnival at the Olson Cultural Events Center will also reopen at 10 a.m.

The “I Spy Ice Cream” Scavenger Hunt will take place throughout downtown Le Mars starting at 10 a.m. Sheets can be picked up at participating realtors such as the Wells Visitor Center or Habitue Coffeehouse & Bakery. Completed sheets can be turned in at the Wells Visitor Center by 4 p.m. After sheets are collected, a winner will be announced at the Olson Cultural Event Center.

The Panda Pix Photo Booth will also be open again on Saturday at 35 Central Avenue NW at 10 a.m.

An array of events will take place at the Olson Cultural Event Center on Saturday with a Merchant Market opening at 10 a.m. Additionally, face painting, glitter tattoos, pony rides, a petting zoo, a bubble-making station, giant games, balloon making, airbrush tattoos, and axe throwing will all begin at noon at the center.

Celtic Dance Performances will begin at noon and run until 12:40 p.m. Afterwards, The Turn Around dance school will perform. The Central Dance Academy will perform after that, and lastly Absolute Science Magic will take to the stage following the dance performances. All these performances will be at the Olson Cultural Events Center.

At 4 p.m., the Le Mars Community Youth Theater will have another performance of “The Adventures of Rose Red (Snow White’s Less-Famous Sister)”. Tickets for the free show are available here.

Closing out Saturday, and the four days of events, will be the Ice Cream Bash! Attendees can listen to live music and enjoy free ice cream from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Parking

According to the Ice Cream Days website, there is no paid parking in downtown Le Mars. They recommend that guests park wherever they can find parking. They also said that many businesses in Le Mars will be offering their lots for parking in addition to downtown street parking.

KCAU 9 is a proud sponsor of Ice Cream Days.