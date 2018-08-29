Cool Night, Warmer Wednesday

As a cold front moves away from Siouxland, you can expect clearing skies tonight and sunshine tomorrow as high pressure builds in.

Those clear skies will let what little heat we have escape tonight, and the low will be a chilly 48.

Tomorrow, expect that sunshine to help us warm into the middle 70s. A very pleasant day!

Thursday will be still be mostly sunny and slightly warmer at 78.

The 80s are back Friday straight through the Memorial Day weekend and into Tuesday. However, rain chances are healthy Sunday and Labor Day Monday, and a shower or storm could spill over into Tuesday.

Fred Hexom, KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist