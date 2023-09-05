SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday’s testimony marked the start of a 3rd week of testimony. Summit is seeking a permit to build a Co2 pipeline running through parts of Iowa.

Radio Iowa reports that COO James Powell is in charge of the design, construction, and operation of the pipeline.

He states that their project is about making sure ethanol plants connected to the Co2 pipeline make a profit.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Powell was asked if the project in Iowa would proceed if the North Dakota Public Service Commission does not approve a permit. He said no.

Summit did submit a revised permit application to North Dakota’s PSC. The COO states that Summit would accept a condition requiring approval in North Dakota and South Dakota for phase one of the project.

According to an attorney questioning Powell, the City of Earling, Iowa has submitted an objection during proceedings to move the pipeline farther away from its city limits.

When asked about the relationship between Summit and the state government and how landowners want to have a fair say in the hearing, Powell states that so far in the hearing proceedings, he has seen no impartiality.

Meanwhile, the South Dakota, Public Utilities Commission will be making 3 decisions in regard to Navigator’s Co2 pipeline.

One is whether they grant the company a permit for their pipeline to go through 5 counties. The 2nd is whether the commission should override pipeline ordinances in 2 counties. The 3rd is what more conditions, if any, should Navigator face if a permit is granted.

What the commission decides on the navigator’s pipeline could indicate how they would go in regards to Summit’s application for their Co2 pipeline.

The hearing for Summit’s permit in South Dakota begins on September 11th and goes on until the 27th in Fort Pierre.