Convicted Sioux City felon sentenced to federal prison for possession of a gun and cyberstalking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man with a criminal history that includes a domestic violence conviction and a felony conviction was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison October 7.

Freddy Bernal, 33 of Sioux City, received his prison term after a jury verdict found him guilty of one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person and one count of cyberstalking.

According to recent documents, there was evidence at his trial that showed on or about December 5, 2017, police were called to the victim’s home where they found a gun that Bernal nicknamed “Trigger” hidden at the home, and where officers learned of the unwelcome course of conduct Bernal had visited upon the victim for a number of years.

Bernal’s behavior towards the victim included a string of threatening text messages, frequent voice calls stating that he was watching the victim and was going to kill her, indirect calls by people calling on Bernal’s behalf, demanding that the victim calls him, and an incident where Bernal held the victim’s baby out the window of a moving car to threaten and harass her.

The jury found the victim was placed in fear of death or serious injury to herself, and that Bernal caused substantial emotional distress to the victim.

Bernal had been convicted previously for multiple felony offenses including convictions for willful injury causing serious injury, criminal gang participation, felony theft, and domestic abuse assault.

Bernal was sentenced in Sioux City to 156 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Bernal is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.