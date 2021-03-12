Convicted felon who possessed a firearm sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man who possessed a loaded revolver was sentenced on March 3 to more than eight years in federal prison.

Obed Lopez-Castillo, 29, received the prison term after an August 19, 2020, guilty plea to being a felon and domestic abuse misdemeanant in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was previously convicted of felony and domestic abuse crimes which made it illegal for him to possess a gun.

Court documents said during Lopez-Castillo’s detention, change of plea, and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that on January 13, 2020, he was stopped by police for not using his headlights.

The officer that stopped him identified Lopez-Castillo as the driver of the vehicle and determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Authorities reported that during the traffic stop, he stated to the officers that he didn’t have any weapons on him but they found a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his waistband.

Lopez-Castillo admitted to the officers that he was a felon and stated that he knew it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

According to court documents, he also said that he was, or had been, a member of a street gang, was a daily marijuana user and was an occasional methamphetamine user.

Lopez-Catillo was sentenced in Sioux City to 102 months of imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term ends. There’s no parole in the federal system.

He’s currently being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.