Convicted felon escapes work release, police asking for help finding him

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCAU) – A convicted felon of domestic abuse assault and other crimes has failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Wednesday night, officials said.
Christopher James Price, is a 53-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 233 pounds.
Price was admitted to the work release facility on February 6, 2020.
Law enforcement is asking the public if they have any information on Price’s whereabouts to contact the local police.
Latest Stories
- HEROES Act would give $1 trillion to state, local governments to help stay afloat during pandemic
- US lawmakers look at possibly extending duration of Paycheck Protection Program
- Senate to make adjustments to Paycheck Protection Program
- NAIA to extend championship contracts to host cities affected by COVID-19
- 81 COVID-19 patients being treated at Sioux City hospitals