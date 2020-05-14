Convicted felon escapes work release, police asking for help finding him

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCAU) – A convicted felon of domestic abuse assault and other crimes has failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Wednesday night, officials said.

Christopher James Price, is a 53-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 233 pounds.

Price was admitted to the work release facility on February 6, 2020.

Law enforcement is asking the public if they have any information on Price’s whereabouts to contact the local police.

