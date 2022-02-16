SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — House Bills 1012 and 1337 were both significantly amended on the House floor Tuesday to erase any mention of “critical race theory” and instead replaced the term with a broader subject of “divisive concepts.”

The author Aldous Huxley once wrote, “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” That’s what South Dakota educators are concerned will happen as a result of House Bills 1012 and 1337. Educators like USD professor Dr. Timothy Schorn, who says he can’t comprehend how his colleagues are to teach about uncomfortable parts of history without delving into what some may consider “divisive” material.

“The notion that we can’t discuss the fact that past events, and the institutions that came out of those events, could still be racist is rather unreasonable and illogical,” said Dr. Schorn.

A South Dakota high school social studies teacher, who chose to remain anonymous, said “We need to know about our past, both the good and the bad. We need to feel uncomfortable with some of the horrors and pride in some of the honor.”

Sydney Davis represents the southeastern corner of the state and said while she had concerns over the original intent of the bill, she believes the amended version won’t impact the curriculum taught in K-12 schools.

“That is really what it ultimately protects students from is the compelled speech. It explicitly states in the bill that this does not interfere with academic freedom in the classroom, the discussion of ideas. That is all very much permitted,” said District 17 Representative Davis.

Davis said both bills will now move to the Senate where they’re expected to be heard by committee next week.