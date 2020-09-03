Controlled burn spreads, destroys home near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department had to use 30,000 gallons of water and firefighting foam after a controlled burn spread at a residence northeast of Le Mars.

According to a release, the fire department was called to the controlled burn on Wednesday at 3:12 pm. at 34619 120th St. Upon arrival, firefighters found a burn pile that had spread to a vacant two-story house, as well as two other buildings, two tractors, and hay bales.

The house was deemed a total loss, but everything else was saved.

The situation has been monitored throughout Thursday morning, with dry conditions and winds being factors that helped the fire grow and spread rapidly.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was assisted at the scene by the Orange City Fire Department, Alton Fire Department, Maurice Fire Department, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, REC, and Kellen’s Tree Service.

Latest Stories