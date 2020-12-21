Contractor accused of paying homeless man to help commit theft of $14,000

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested after accepting a job to build the garage and then not working on it but spending the money.

According to court documents, Drew Wilshire-Gerdes, 24, received a $14,243.96 cahier’s check on August 12 to build a garage for someone in Sioux City.

The check was deposited the same day into the account of Wilshire Homes Services at Iowa State Bank.

The work was never done, but bank records showed that the money had been spent.

When the person who paid Wilshire-Gerdes for the work asked him about it, Wilshire-Gerdes said that he sold the business to another person. Police spoke with that person, who is homeless. That person told police he was given $50 to sign the contract transferring the business to him.

An arrest warrant was put out for Wilshire-Gerdes. He was arrested on Friday for a warrant on the charge of first-degree theft, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.