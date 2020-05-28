Construction worker sues city of Sibley after electrocution

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — A construction worker who was electrocuted and fell from a building is suing the city of Sibley, Iowa.

Victor Maldonado, of Worthington, Minnesota, and his wife contend the city knew a high-voltage power line did not meet safety codes and was a danger to those working near it. The couple is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Worthington was working on the roof of the building in September 2018 when the power line sent a current through his body, causing him to fall 20 feet to an alley below. He suffered severe electrical burns, fractures, a brain injury, and blindness in one eye.

