Construction worker hospitalized after dump truck incident near Fonda

FONDA, Iowa (KCAU) – A person has been hospitalized after being injured at a construction zone near Fonda Tuesday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Tuesday just after 9 a.m., Alfred Crosson, 47, of Centerville, Iowa, was driving a dump truck and making a three-point turn at a construction zone at the intersection of Highway 7 and county road N-28.

Officials said Green, who was working as a spotter, was unaware that the dump truck was backing up. Crosson didn’t see Green in either of his mirrors, and Green was struck by the middle of the endgate.

Green was taken to MercyOne in Sioux City for treatment of serious injuries.

