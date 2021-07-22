Construction worker hospitalized after being trapped under machinery in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A construction worker was taken to the hospital after the heavy machinery he was operating fell over and trapped him.

Just after 12 p.m. Thursday, Sioux City rescue crews were called to an entrapment at 2011 Ingleside Avenue.

Officials told KCAU 9 that a construction worker was operating heavy machinery for excavation work. The man was moving the machine backwards up an incline when it tipped over sideways and trapped the man.

After the man was freed, an ambulance took the man to a Sioux City hospital.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.