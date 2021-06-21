Construction underway for new stoplight at Sunnybrook Drive, Sergeant Road intersection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction on the long-awaited stoplight at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road began on Monday.

After many complaints from citizens and a traffic study, the city approved construction of the light in January. Work on the site has already begun, but the outer most lanes will be closed while the foundations are laid.

The city said traffic projects like this one are an involved process.

“Takes time to get these signals designed, make sure they’re warranted and then getting ordered and then of course the construction time. It does time, please be patient with us,” said Gordon Phair, of the City of Sioux City.

The project is expected to be done sometime in October.