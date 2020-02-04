Construction starts on Riverfront Trail Connection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The construction on a one-and-a-half mile recreational trail is underway in Sioux City.

The construction crews have started the work on the Riverfront Trail Connection. Once the trail is complete, it will connect Chris Larsen Park to Chautauqua Park.

Matt Salvatore with Sioux City Parks and Rec calls it the most crucial connection in Sioux City because once it’s completed, people will have access to all of Sioux City’s trails from one end of town to the other.

“It’s been in the works for a long time and to finally be breaking ground and finally having a completion date in mind. So, we’re really excited about that and when this gets done it’s going to be a continuous network of trails,” said Salvatore.

Crews have been working on a bridge going over the Floyd River. Another bridge will have to be built over the Bacon Creek Channel.

The trail is expected to be completed by the end of September.