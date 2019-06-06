Construction prompts new setup for Sioux City’s Awesome Biker Nights

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s nearly time for bikers to take over downtown Sioux City.

The 23rd Awesome Biker Nights kicks off Thursday night. There are a few new events being added this year, including a cornhole tournament.

Some changes downtown will also change the layout of this year’s event. The addition of the hotel next to the convention center threw organizers for a loop this year. That hotel was once the location of the main stage for performers.

“The actual stage had to be moved due to the hotel being built there. We’ve decided to move it to the street. The street will accommodate both the Main Stage and the Second stage for the entertainment we have going on Friday and Saturday and the kick off party Thursday,” Awesome Biker Nights Vice Chairman Marlan Moury said.

Awesome Biker Nights kicks off with a biker parade on 4th Street Thursday night at 6 p.m..