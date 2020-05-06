Construction on big Sioux City projects continue

While many Sioux City businesses have been put on hold because of COVID 19. There's progress on some new projects still underway in downtown Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – While many Sioux City businesses have been put on hold because of COVID-19, there’s progress on some new projects still underway in downtown Sioux City.

“This is a fabulous facility, and we are very excited about it opening very excited for the people of Sioux City and the kind of quality of life issue this is going to bring to this city,” said Dirk Lohry, the Siouxland Expo board president.

Construction projects all over Sioux City are still in motion, for example, the Siouxland Expo Center is still expecting to open it’s doors this summer.

“There have been some material delays because of the COVID crisis, material delivery delays but that really hasn’t affected too much our opening day. We are still looking at around the 4th of July to be open,” said Lohry.

Prior to the global pandemic Sioux City, economic director Marty Dougherty said Sioux City was building up for an economic boom.

“We are very excited about this year. There are a lot of projects that are being completed this year; the Warrior Hotel, the Expo Center, other downtown projects in other parts of town. So this was shaping up to be a really great year for us. I think we will come out of the situation stronger than ever,” said Dougherty.

The historic Warrior Hotel is also still gearing up for opening day.

“Construction hasn’t halted at all. We have been able to move full speed ahead. We were fortunate that all of our shipments were already in, so we are able to move the furniture, the desks, the nightstands, all that stuff is able to move into the hotel rooms,” said Lila Plambeck, the director of sales and marketing for the Warrior Hotel.

The new hotel is hoping to start booking rooms in August.

“A lot of fantastic things going on just very fortunate to have the beautiful Orpheum, the Expo Center is going to be a great addition I always say looking forward to the red guitar opening up as well,” said Plambeck.