Construction of Woodbury County LEC on schedule, officials say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite winter weather around the corner, construction on the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is on schedule.

On Tuesday’s L.E.C. Authority Meeting, members said they are expecting concrete to be layed at the new facility the next day and, weather permitting, residents will be seeing a lot of progress on the center over the next month.

Additionally, the authority created the L.E.C. Authority Fund. Chairman Ron Wieck said having money set aside will save tax-payer dollars.

“One of the parts of the process on this facility is having money in place on an annual basis for future demands,” said Wieck.

Those demands include security upgrades or replacing HVAC systems.

The jail facility is projected to be complete sometime in 2023.