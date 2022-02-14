SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The construction of Sioux City’s all-online school is being delayed after bids for the project came in significantly higher than expected.

What is known as the “Vibe Academy” is being built on the second floor of the downtown Educational Service Center and will offer a fully virtual learning academy.

Online learning will stay in place even after the pandemic ends.

Online teachers are currently based on the fourth floor of the Ho-Chunk building.

The $1.5 million dollar project is being paid for with federal COVID-19 funds.

“This is not a large project by school district standards. It’s $1.5 million, I mean that’s a lot of money, but still, at the same time, we’re not going to have a situation where our bids come in 30% high and just move forward. We’re going to go back out, bring those bids back in and get back in line with the original budget.” said School Superintendent Dr. Paul Guasman.

The new space will also include some permanent classrooms for subjects like music, art and physical education.

FEH Design will present a slightly smaller layout at next week’s board meeting with a public hearing for the project set for February 28 at 6 p.m. at the Educational Service Center.