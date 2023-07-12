SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Construction has entered stage two for a water main replacement in Sioux City.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division states the second stage of the Highway 75 Water Main Replacement Project will close the northeast corner of South Lewis Boulevard and the east leg of Leech Avenue so the contractor can abandon the old water main.

The work will begin the morning of Monday, July 17, and is expected to be complete by the afternoon of Friday, July 21.

Drivers are advised to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey traffic signs with regard to this closure