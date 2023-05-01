SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa 20 is undergoing some changes. Beginning Monday, eastbound traffic on Iowa Highway 20 has been redirected into the westbound lane and the exit to the eastbound lane has been closed along with temporary traffic lights to help manage the now two-lane traffic.

KCAU 9 spoke with the Iowa DOT on the project, which is aimed at being proactive about the eastward growth of the Sioux City Metro.

“This is not something that is new, you can look into the future land use plan for Woodbury County, they’ve got commercial along most of US 20. With the completion of the 4 lanes of U.S. 20 it’s accelerated that growth towards the east,” said Dakin Schultz of the Iowa DOT.

Drivers should take notice of the traffic signals not installed near the work area.

The project is expected to last the rest of the year with additional repaving further east in 2024.