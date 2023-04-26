MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) — The first part of a new bike trail across Siouxland is taking shape.

Those traveling on Highway 75, may have noticed the new bridge being constructed on the north side of Merrill, it is the first step in the Plywood Trail project.

The Plywood Trail committee hopes that this first leg will show people how this sort of trail system can improve multiple communities at once.

“Yeah we hope Merrill residents come out and try it. They can walk on it, I mean they can make it just up to Nipco, turn around and come back. There’s just a lot of opportunity. It’s a safe place for families to recreate and to get outside,” said Lesley Batholomewm, Plywood Trail Executive Committee Member

The bridge is slated to be complete this spring, and once it is, workers will begin paving from there to Le Mars.