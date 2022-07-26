SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A recently adopted Woodbury County ordinance governing setbacks for future wind farm projects is already being rewritten.

Several property owners voiced concerns at Tuesday night’s county supervisors meeting over the current ordinance requiring a 1,200 feet setback from a residence.

Supervisors voted 3 – 2 to reconsider the Wind Farm Ordinance starting with a minimum setback of 2,500 feet.

“They’ll have to start the process over again so if there was any impending projects and they started pulling permits for them immediately they would be under the current zoning ordinance, but moving forward they would have to follow the rules once the new zoning ordinance would be passed,” Keith Radig said.

The current wind farm policy was approved last July.

Another topic at the board meeting was the demolition of the Prairie Hills building. Supervisors received bids for the demolition.

The building previously served as home and housing for low-risk inmates.

The contract was awarded to D.W. Zinser Company based out of Walford, Iowa for $267,000.

A start date for the demolition is yet to be announced.